Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.37

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 50.80 ($0.61). 2,362,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,996. The stock has a market cap of £204.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.07. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 46.83 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.80 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Insider Transactions at Triple Point Social Housing REIT

In other news, insider Peter Coward acquired 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £487.80 ($588.63). Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

