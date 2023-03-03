Trisura Group Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.71.

Shares of TSU opened at C$36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

