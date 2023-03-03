Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.71.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,069. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of C$29.12 and a 1-year high of C$47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

