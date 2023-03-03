Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.98 Per Share

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 148.15 ($1.79) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.99. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 255.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 120.08 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.40 ($3.03).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBOX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.25 ($2.07).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

