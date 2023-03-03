Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,762 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

