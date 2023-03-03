TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Daniel J. Weber Sells 8,600 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $116,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.52 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.