U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $13.17. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 101,352 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $183,897.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 74,965 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

