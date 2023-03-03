UBS Group Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Down 1.0 %

WAF opened at €69.30 ($73.72) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.55. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($162.98).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.