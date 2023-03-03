UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 168.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of UDR by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 151,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 107,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in UDR by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 62,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,548,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in UDR by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 525,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.
About UDR
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.