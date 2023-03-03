UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UDR. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.11 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 168.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of UDR by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 151,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 107,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in UDR by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 62,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,548,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in UDR by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 525,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

