Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 639 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 21st, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 71.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,359,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,727,000 after buying an additional 986,712 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,527,000 after buying an additional 938,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $33,526,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

