Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $83,144.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,978.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $83,144.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,978.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,200 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 981,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,090.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

About Ultralife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.