Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,050 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Under Armour worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of UAA opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

