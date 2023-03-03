Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Cut by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $211.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

