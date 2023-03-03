Unite Group’s (UTG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.67) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,075 ($12.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080 ($13.03).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Price Performance

LON UTG opened at GBX 955.50 ($11.53) on Tuesday. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.59). The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 973.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 954.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.

Unite Group Increases Dividend

About Unite Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 21.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,985.29%.

(Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.