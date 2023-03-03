Unite Group’s (UTG) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.67) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,075 ($12.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080 ($13.03).
Unite Group Price Performance
LON UTG opened at GBX 955.50 ($11.53) on Tuesday. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.59). The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 973.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 954.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.
Unite Group Increases Dividend
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
