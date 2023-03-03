United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.58

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.58 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 1238895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

United Airlines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Featured Stories

