UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UNH traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $475.67. 1,025,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.30 and its 200-day moving average is $516.21. The company has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

