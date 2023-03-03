Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Lowered to $8.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -545.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

