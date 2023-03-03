Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 761,600 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UBX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Unity Biotechnology

UBX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

