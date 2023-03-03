Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Update

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Universal

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal during the 4th quarter worth $2,382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Stock Up 0.2 %

Universal stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. 43,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,947. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.75. Universal has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter.

Universal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

