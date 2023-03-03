Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UETMF remained flat at $15.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

