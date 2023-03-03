Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Universal Insurance Stock Up 2.3 %
UVE stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $587.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.
Universal Insurance Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $191,203.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 83,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $130,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 10.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,107,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
