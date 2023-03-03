Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Short Interest Update

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Universal Robina Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UVRBF remained flat at $2.50 on Friday. Universal Robina has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Get Universal Robina alerts:

Universal Robina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.