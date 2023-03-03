Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Unum Group stock opened at $44.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.