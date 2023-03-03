Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) versus Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Head-To-Head Survey

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 31.51% 15.21% 13.94% Dynatronics -9.86% -32.04% -12.26%

Risk and Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $52.28 million 6.48 $16.47 million $4.51 20.71 Dynatronics $44.34 million 0.17 -$3.99 million ($1.42) -1.33

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Utah Medical Products and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.09%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Dynatronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

