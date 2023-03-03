Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,088. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,345,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,223 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,223.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 136,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

