UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. UWM has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on UWM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

About UWM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of UWM by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 54.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 116.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

