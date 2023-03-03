V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 127,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.90. V2X has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V2X Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000.

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

