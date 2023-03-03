V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. V2X had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. V2X updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80 to $4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of V2X stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, reaching $45.34. 77,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. V2X has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $4,702,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

