V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80 to $4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.800 billion to $3.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. V2X also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut V2X from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

V2X Price Performance

NYSE VVX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,269. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V2X has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V2X Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

