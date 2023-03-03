V2X (NYSE:VVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 44,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 53,812 shares.The stock last traded at $44.54 and had previously closed at $49.57.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get V2X alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VVX shares. TheStreet lowered V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

V2X Trading Down 11.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.90.

About V2X

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.