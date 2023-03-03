Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.39. Vacasa shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 145,528 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCSA shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 323.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 89,631 shares during the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $1,624,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

