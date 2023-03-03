Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.05

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 917377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

