VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Trading Down 0%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.