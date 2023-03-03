Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $13,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VCR stock opened at $244.17 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $317.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.84.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.