Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.23 and last traded at C$41.13. Approximately 103,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 102,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.05.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.02.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

