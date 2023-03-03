Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

