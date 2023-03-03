Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Cut by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MGK opened at $187.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.51.

