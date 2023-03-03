Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VNQ traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,645. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

