Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.07. 982,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,249,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund
