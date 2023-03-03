Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.07. 982,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,249,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

