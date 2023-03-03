Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.08 and last traded at $110.93. 2,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $110.31.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.