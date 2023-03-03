Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,339,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,797,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,959,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after acquiring an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 639,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,987. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

