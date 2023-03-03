Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Update

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Lance A. Berry purchased 95,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,887 shares in the company, valued at $141,631.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Army acquired 476,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,607.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance A. Berry acquired 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,631.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 672,326 shares of company stock worth $711,258. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 128,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.08. Vapotherm has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 169.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,250.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

