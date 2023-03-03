Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

