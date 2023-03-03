Vaxart (VXRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.
Vaxart Trading Up 12.5 %
NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Vaxart
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.
Featured Stories
