Vaxart (VXRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

Vaxart Trading Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.43.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vaxart by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vaxart by 2,028.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines based on its Vector-Adjuvant-Antigen Standardized Technology (VAAST) oral vaccine platform. Its investigational vaccines are administered using a room temperature-stable tablet, rather than by injection.

