Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $58.64 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $58.64 million and $1.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,420,733,216 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

