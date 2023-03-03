Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Increased to $186.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

