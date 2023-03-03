Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.80 and last traded at $141.60. 10,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 126,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.

Veritiv Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

About Veritiv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv by 113.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.