Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $140.80 and last traded at $141.60. 10,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 126,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.91.
Veritiv Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Veritiv Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.