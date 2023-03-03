Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-$22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.97. 44,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,457. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Veritiv Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.