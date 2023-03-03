Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-$22.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Veritiv Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.97. 44,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,457. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15.
Veritiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
Read More
