Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6525 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Verizon Communications has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.