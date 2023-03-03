Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 62.30%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Verra Mobility updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,466.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

